TikTok Exec Faces Canadian Lawmakers over Data Security Concerns

A TikTok executive faced questions from Canadian lawmakers regarding concerns that user data from the social media platform could be accessed the Chinese government. Steve de Eyre, director of public policy and government affairs for TikTok Canada, assured the House of Commons committee that the app is not controlled the Chinese government. However, Western governments remain worried that TikTok, which is owned Beijing-based ByteDance, could potentially expose sensitive data or be used for misinformation purposes.

The Canadian government had already banned TikTok from government-owned devices in February due to privacy and security risks. Provinces also followed suit and implemented similar bans. De Eyre expressed his belief that TikTok is being unfairly targeted and has reached out to the relevant government bodies to better understand their position.

TikTok denies allegations of being controlled the Chinese government and claims to operate similarly to other social media and entertainment platforms. However, federal and provincial privacy watchdogs are conducting investigations to determine if TikTok complies with privacy laws.

In response to concerns about data security, TikTok has taken measures to protect Canadian user data storing it on servers located in the United States, Malaysia, and Singapore. While the Chinese government has not requested the data of Canadians, TikTok executives acknowledge that they cannot make definitive guarantees about what governments are capable of in terms of hacking and other activities.

Intelligence briefings from September 2022 have shed further light on government concerns about TikTok. The briefings suggest that TikTok, as a Chinese-owned app with over a billion users globally, provides a platform for Beijing to exploit and access data. The brief also highlights growing evidence of TikTok’s data accessibility to China.

Despite assurances from TikTok, a report released the U.S. State Department accuses ByteDance of attempting to block critics of the Chinese government from using their platforms. The report suggests that ByteDance maintains an internal list of blocked or restricted users, including those advocating for Uyghur independence.

