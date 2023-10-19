TikTok Executives Face Canadian Lawmakers Over Data Privacy Concerns

TikTok executives appeared before Canadian lawmakers to address concerns that user data from the popular social media app could be accessed the Chinese government. Steve de Eyre, director of public policy and government affairs for TikTok Canada, assured the House of Commons committee that the video-sharing platform is not controlled the Chinese government. Nonetheless, Western governments remain worried that sensitive data could be compromised or misused.

During the meeting, NDP MP Matthew Green inquired about Chinese law allowing the government to order companies to assist in gathering intelligence. David Lieber, head of privacy public policy for the Americas, dismissed the question, stating he was not an expert in Chinese law. The federal government had previously banned TikTok from government-owned devices due to concerns over privacy and cybersecurity risks. Provinces followed suit, leading to a ban on TikTok from government devices as well.

Privacy watchdogs at the federal and provincial levels are investigating TikTok’s compliance with privacy laws. The app has faced bans in several countries, including the United States, Australia, and various European countries, due to cybersecurity concerns. TikTok is taking steps to protect Canadian user data storing it on servers located in the United States, Malaysia, and Singapore.

A September 2022 intelligence brief revealed government concerns about TikTok. The brief states that TikTok, as a Chinese-owned platform with over a billion users globally, provides an opportunity for Beijing to collect data and exert influence worldwide. Despite assurances from TikTok, evidence suggests that user data may be accessible to the Chinese government.

Additional measures TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, have raised concerns about censorship. The US State Department’s report alleges that ByteDance seeks to silence critics of Beijing, even those outside of China. The report states that ByteDance maintains an internal list of individuals blocked or restricted from its platforms, including TikTok, for reasons such as advocating for Uyghur independence.

