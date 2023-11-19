Cobell Energy: A Satirical Series Making Its Mark on Social Media

A new satirical series, Cobell Energy, has taken the digital world storm since its release on November 14th. The show revolves around a family-run oil company that prioritizes its own interests over environmental concerns, embodying the phrase “destroying the planet to protect its own bottom line.” Unlike popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, Cobell Energy can be found on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, targeting a younger audience already engrossed in influencer videos, dance challenges, and makeup tutorials.

Produced Yellow Dot Studios, founded Adam McKay, the director of the movie “Don’t Look Up,” the series consists of fifteen short, weekly episodes. Filmed in a vertical format, it ensures easy consumption on smartphones, resonating with the platforms’ predominant user experience. According to Ari Cagan, the director and screenwriter of Cobell Energy, the series steers clear of typical television production techniques. Instead, it delivers standout scenes and dialogues specifically tailored for social media platforms. Cagan emphasizes the intention to immediately captivate viewers amidst the constant stream of disposable content prevalent in today’s media landscape.

While Cobell Energy eschews the usual streaming series format, its success relies heavily on the algorithms of platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Cagan acknowledges the slower pace compared to other similar high-quality streaming shows but believes that users are more likely to engage with the content due to its unique and engaging approach.

Although Cobell Energy’s foray into short-form videos for mobile devices follows the footsteps of Hollywood’s previous attempts, such as the ill-fated Quibi, its release marks a significant shift in the trend of consuming TV series and films on TikTok. The platform has become a hub for snippets of various shows, ranging from classics like “Call the Midwife” and “Sex and the City” to lesser-known titles. Paramount Pictures even embraced this trend temporarily releasing the complete version of “Mean Girls” on TikTok.

As Cobell Energy challenges conventional streaming and captures the attention of a youth-centric audience, it exemplifies the evolving landscape of entertainment and highlights the growing influence of social media platforms in reshaping content consumption.

