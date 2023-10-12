Woman Eats 48 Oysters on TikTok Date, Sparks Debate on Dating Etiquette

A TikTok video capturing a woman eating four dozen oysters during a date at an Atlanta seafood restaurant has gone viral and ignited discussions about dating etiquette. The user, @equanaaa, documents her visit to Fontaine’s Oyster House, claiming they serve the best oysters in Atlanta. Throughout the video, she orders multiple rounds of oysters and enthusiastically enjoys them with lemon juice and Tabasco sauce. However, her date eventually leaves her to pay the bill.

The video has garnered attention on social media, with many expressing surprise at the quantity of food consumed and the decision to film the entire feast. Some debated whether @equanaaa left an appropriate tip. Despite mixed opinions, Fontaine’s general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, states that such large seafood orders are not uncommon in Atlanta.

Flanagan shares that Fontaine’s has witnessed even larger orders, like two women each consuming six dozen oysters while drinking white Russians. She admits it is rare to see a single female consume such a large quantity but considers it an impressive feat. Flanagan confirms that @equanaaa’s video was not staged and explains that the empty plates remained on the table for the video’s aesthetic purpose, as per the customer’s request.

Regarding the tip, Flanagan clarifies that @equanaaa left a 14 percent gratuity, which some have criticized for not reaching the customary 20 percent. However, Flanagan defends the customer, describing her as a pleasant patron who likely did not deserve the backlash.

Interestingly, the TikTok video seems to have had a positive impact on Fontaine’s business, as they experienced increased oyster sales following its release. Flanagan believes the video captured the essence of Atlanta and resonated with people beyond the city’s borders.

Fontaine’s Oyster House offers a variety of oysters from different locations. While @equanaaa enjoyed oysters from the James River in Virginia, the restaurant also sources oysters from the Gulf of Mexico, Blue Points from Connecticut, and other rotating specialties.

In conclusion, the TikTok video showcasing a woman devouring 48 oysters on a date has sparked conversations about dating etiquette, but the general manager of Fontaine’s Oyster House assures that such large seafood orders are not uncommon in Atlanta.

