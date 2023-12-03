TikTok Experiences Technical Issues, Users Frustrated

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, has encountered some technical issues, leaving users unable to access certain features and connect to the server. Reports have flooded in about the app experiencing downtime, according to connectivity monitor Down Detector.

Among the most common problems reported, 67 percent of users complained about issues with the app itself, while 26 percent faced difficulties connecting to the server. The remaining seven percent reported login problems. The malfunctioning “like” feature emerged as a major concern, with users expressing frustration over videos disappearing from their liked video page moments after being liked.

The widespread technical glitches have sparked annoyance and impatience among the TikTok community. One user shared their irritation, stating, “I’m getting really irritated… I haven’t been able to like any videos for a while now. Whenever I like a video on TikTok, it only shows on my liked video page for a split second… then disappears??? Please fix the issue already!”

While TikTok has not released an official statement addressing the issues, it is actively working to resolve the problems and ensure uninterrupted service for its users. However, as technical glitches can take time to rectify, users are advised to remain patient and keep an eye out for updates from the app.

As social media platforms become deeply ingrained in our daily lives, the occasional technical disruptions serve as a reminder of their reliance on complex infrastructure and systems. While frustrating, such incidents highlight the intricate nature of maintaining online platforms that serve millions of users worldwide.

