Titan Factory Direct’s Hillcrest Home Goes Viral on TikTok

The Hillcrest home, featured in a recent TikTok video Titan Factory Direct, has gained almost 18 million views in under a week. Despite being marketed as a mansion, the modular home is not substantially larger than a typical American house. However, what sets it apart and has garnered millions of views on social media is its breathtaking and unique interior design.

The Hillcrest model, which is the fourth iteration of this particular design Titan Factory Direct, boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across its 2,281 square feet of living space. It features a recessed entry with an arched foyer for coat storage, a spacious living room with a tray ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, and an entertainment center with stacked stone accents. Buyers also have the option to install the “Ultimate Kitchen Two” set, complete with stainless steel appliances, special lighting, and cabinets.

The master suite in the Hillcrest home provides ample storage space, and the master bathroom includes a full-sized hand-laid tile shower, his and hers vanity, linen storage, and a bathtub. The luxurious amenities and attention to detail in this modular home have undoubtedly contributed to its immense popularity on social media.

Titan Factory Direct, a modular home building company operating in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, has capitalized on the viral success of the Hillcrest home through its active presence on TikTok. On their website, they encourage interested buyers to inquire about pricing for their homes seen on TikTok and make their dream of owning a beautiful modular home a reality.