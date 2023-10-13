Australian Social Media Influencer Admits to Pretending to be a Doctor on TikTok and Instagram

An Australian social media influencer, Dayla Karezi, has pleaded guilty to impersonating a doctor on TikTok and Instagram. Karezi, who had no medical experience or qualifications, regularly posted videos and provided advice on various health topics to her large following. Her TikTok videos alone had been viewed over 1.5 million times.

Karezi’s deception began with a lie to impress a new friend and ultimately spiraled out of control. She used the hashtag #doctor on her posts and went the handle @Dr.Dayla.s, leading her followers to believe that she was a medical professional. She offered advice on topics such as fertility issues, ovarian cancer, HIV, and COVID-19, despite lacking the necessary qualifications.

At Downing Centre Court in Sydney, Karezi expressed remorse for misleading her followers and wrote a 1,400-word letter of apology. She acknowledged the shame and humiliation she felt for her actions and expressed her understanding of the serious consequences. Karezi, who moved to Australia from Iraq at a young age, often sported scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck, further adding to the illusion of her being a doctor.

The court deemed Karezi’s actions to be serious, extensive, and pervasive, as she provided advice on a wide range of health issues. Her fabrication even extended beyond her online presence when she applied for a research position at New South Wales Health and Cancer Institute, claiming to be a doctor. She continued this pretense signing emails with the title “Dr.” and using medical acronyms.

Although Karezi argued that she only shared publicly available information from reputable sources, such as New South Wales Health Direct, the court held her accountable for impersonating a medical professional. As a result, Karezi has been handed a community corrections order for two years, similar to probation, and ordered to pay a fine of $13,300. She has since deleted all her social media accounts and vowed not to work in the field of medicine.

In conclusion, this case highlights the dangers of individuals misrepresenting themselves on social media, particularly in sensitive areas such as healthcare. It serves as a reminder to users to exercise caution and verify the credentials of those providing advice online.

