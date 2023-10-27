New Study Shows Aromatherapy Can Relieve Motion Sickness

A recent TikTok video went viral featuring a woman using a unique method to combat motion sickness. In the video, she can be seen holding a bag of lemon juice to her nose while riding the Metro in Washington, D.C. The video gained attention and sparked a discussion about whether or not this unconventional method actually works.

Experts have weighed in on the topic, providing insight into the science behind aromatherapy and its potential benefits for alleviating nausea and vomiting. According to Dr. Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist on TikTok, inhaling certain aromas, like lemon, can trigger signals in the brain that have a relaxing and soothing effect on the stomach. This, in turn, may help relieve symptoms of motion sickness.

Research published the National Library of Medicine in 2014 also supports the use of aromatherapy for alleviating nausea and vomiting. Lemon essential oil, in particular, was found to be a commonly used remedy for pregnant women experiencing morning sickness. In a study, 26.5% of women reported that using lemon essential oil was effective in relieving their symptoms.

Krutika Nanavati, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, explains that the citric acid found in lemons can stimulate the parts of the brain that control nausea and vomiting, leading to a calming effect on the stomach. She suggests that other essential oils, such as peppermint and ginger, can also provide relief from motion sickness when inhaled or applied topically.

While the TikTok video may have sparked curiosity and amusement, it highlights a potential alternative method for managing motion sickness. Aromatherapy, with its soothing and distracting effects, could be a helpful tool for those who experience discomfort when traveling.

FAQs

What is aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts, such as essential oils, to promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being. These extracts are typically inhaled, applied topically, or used in diffusers.

How does aromatherapy work?

When the aroma of an essential oil is inhaled, it sends signals to the brain, triggering various responses. These responses can include relaxation, pain relief, improved mood, and relief from symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

What other essential oils can be used for motion sickness?

In addition to lemon essential oil, peppermint and ginger essential oils are commonly used for relieving symptoms of motion sickness. Peppermint oil soothes an upset stomach, while ginger oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate nausea. Both oils can be inhaled or applied topically.