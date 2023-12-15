Watergate Salad: TikTok’s New Obsession

Summary:

Watergate salad, also known as Green Stuff or Pistachio Salad, has become a viral sensation on TikTok. A video showcasing an office potluck went viral, and users were particularly intrigued the dish called Watergate salad. Many people expressed their unfamiliarity with the salad, while others shared their experiences eating it under different names. The origin of the salad’s name is still debatable, with one theory linking it to the Watergate scandal of 1972. TikTok users have had mixed reactions to the salad’s resurgence, with some finding it delicious while others are uncertain about its taste. Ultimately, Watergate salad remains an enigmatic addition to any potluck table.

—

TikTok Discovers Watergate Salad: A Retro Sensation

Watergate salad, also known its colloquial name Green Stuff, has taken the TikTok community storm. An innocuous video featuring an office potluck has gone viral on the platform, captivating users and sparking curiosity about the dish. Watergate salad, a quirky retro dessert salad made with pistachio-flavored pudding, canned pineapple, marshmallows, and whipped topping, has become a sensation among TikTok users.

In reaction to the video, many individuals confessed their lack of familiarity with Watergate salad, while others shared their experiences of eating similar desserts like ambrosia salad or pistachio salad. Although the origins of the name remain a topic of debate, one theory links it to the Watergate scandal that emerged in 1972. Interestingly, the salad gained popularity around the same time as the scandal, thus establishing a peculiar association between the two.

TikTok users have expressed mixed opinions about Watergate salad. Some, like user @jordan_the_stallion8, are undecided about the dish’s appeal, jokingly remarking that its ingredients may warrant calling the police. Others, such as user @soogia1, have attempted to recreate the salad and found it enjoyable but questioned how to pair it with other foods.

Watergate salad’s enduring charm lies in its enigmatic presence at potluck tables. Packed with sweetness and reminiscent of a dessert, this retro delight perplexes diners about the appropriate time to indulge in it. While it may remain a mystery, one thing is certain – Watergate salad has once again left its mark, becoming a viral obsession on TikTok.