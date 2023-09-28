TikTok Discloses Dismantling of Influence Operation Network Targeting Irish Users

Video-sharing platform TikTok has revealed that it dismantled a covert influence operation network aimed at targeting users in Ireland with divisive content in order to intensify social conflict. The network, which consisted of 72 accounts and had a combined following of around 94,743 users, was shut down earlier this year. TikTok disclosed this information as part of a new code of conduct that requires major tech platforms to report disinformation and their efforts to combat it.

The individuals behind the network created inauthentic accounts and posted content with divisive views related to nationalism in Ireland, as well as in Japan, Russia, and Taiwan. They also posted comments that aimed to redirect users off-platform and spread social conflict.

In addition to Ireland, the influence operation network targeted other countries, including Germany. TikTok shut down a network of 3,181 accounts originating in Russia that primarily targeted European countries, specifically with unauthentic content in German about the ongoing war in Ukraine and its consequences on EU countries’ economies.

TikTok removed a total of 2,165 videos from Ireland in the first half of the year that violated its harmful misinformation policy. These videos had been viewed over 2 million times before being taken down.

The reported data was submitted to the European Commission under a code of conduct joined TikTok, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. This code of conduct is part of an effort to combat online disinformation under new EU rules for tech giants.

Despite the existence of tools created tech companies to help users verify content claims, the data suggests that there has been low uptake. Two-thirds of users across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram still choose to re-share content even after receiving pop-up warnings about its unverified or potentially false nature.

Furthermore, the data reveals that fake accounts are prevalent across platforms. Facebook estimates that fake accounts make up 4-5% of its monthly active users worldwide. TikTok removed 67,013 fake accounts in Ireland between March and June, while Microsoft prevented or restricted the creation of 52,729 fake LinkedIn accounts.

These findings highlight the ongoing challenges that tech platforms face in combating disinformation and ensuring the authenticity and reliability of user-generated content.

Sources:

– TikTok

– European Commission

– Facebook