A New Device Creates Temporary Cheek Indentation

There is a new trend circulating on social media called the “cherry-shaped device,” which claims to create temporary cheek indentation. The device works pinching the inner and outer cheek together, resulting in a visible dent in the cheek. However, doctors are warning against this trend, as the process could potentially lead to scarring.

The cherry-shaped device gained popularity through videos on TikTok, where users showcase the temporary indentations they create on their cheeks. It has become a viral sensation, with many people attempting the trend to achieve the desired look.

While the results are temporary, doctors express concerns about the potential dangers associated with this trend. The device’s continuous pinching action could damage the delicate skin and tissue in the cheeks, leading to scarring or other long-term complications.

Healthcare professionals advise against participating in this trend and stress the importance of prioritizing the safety and health of our skin. It is crucial to remember that methods like these do not provide permanent solutions and may have negative consequences.

It is essential to be cautious when participating in viral beauty trends, as they may not always be safe or effective. Consulting with a healthcare professional or dermatologist is always recommended before trying any unconventional beauty practices.

