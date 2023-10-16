TikTok Takes Steps to Mitigate Misinformation and Violent Content

TikTok, following the path of other social media companies, has announced its plan to address misleading and violent content in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict. In a blog post, the company outlined several measures it is taking to tackle this issue.

To begin with, TikTok has established a command center that brings together its team of safety professionals from around the world. This enables them to swiftly respond to the evolving crisis. Additionally, the platform is expanding its moderation team hiring more moderators proficient in Arabic and Hebrew. They are also continuously updating their automatic detection systems to identify and remove graphic or violent content, providing a safer environment for users and moderators.

TikTok is implementing opt-in screens for graphic imagery that is kept on the platform for “public interest” reasons. The company is also tightening its eligibility for live broadcasts to limit the spread of misinformation. Furthermore, TikTok is actively removing spliced content that has been edited to be misleading.

According to reports, TikTok has already taken down approximately 500,000 videos and ended 8,000 livestreams related to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Looking ahead, it plans to introduce misinformation warnings in English, Hebrew, and Arabic for certain searched terms.

The actions taken TikTok are part of a broader effort social media companies to combat misinformation and violent content. Meta and X, for example, have also acknowledged the need to address these concerns following letters from the European Union’s regulatory commissioner.

TikTok’s commitment to mitigating misleading and violent content demonstrates its commitment to user safety and responsible content moderation. By introducing stricter measures and expanding its moderation team, the platform aims to create a more secure environment for its users.

Sources:

– Source article information