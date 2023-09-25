TikTok Scamming: Beware of Fake Celebrity Photos

Scammers on TikTok have devised a cunning technique to trick users into sharing their personal information and extort money from them. These fraudulent individuals lure unsuspecting victims promising them access to nude photos of celebrities. They redirect users to the Temu application, where they are asked to enter a referral code to view the photos that do not actually exist.

Temu, a Chinese marketplace giant similar to Wish or AliExpress, arrived in France in April. It has gained popularity, especially in the United States, where it was launched a few months earlier. The app not only offers various products at low prices but also provides a highly effective referral system to encourage consumption. Users can obtain discounts and credits through these referral codes, which can be used to play games of chance and potentially win substantial sums.

To obtain more credits, scammers on TikTok are now promising nude celebrity photos in videos that flood the platform. These videos aim to persuade viewers to download Temu and enter the scammer’s referral code. However, these photos are non-existent, and individuals who fall for this trick are simply being manipulated for personal gain.

In response to this wave of scams, many TikTok users have also taken to the platform to share messages of caution, using the same terminology found in the scam videos. As of now, the pointed-out videos have been removed, likely to resurface in a different form.

Both TikTok and Temu have yet to respond to these incidents.

