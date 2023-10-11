TikTok Dentist Dr Kenny Sues Rival Dentist Dr Ortiz Over Online Debate

Dr Kenny Smiles, a well-known dentist on TikTok, whose real name is Kenneth Wilstead, has filed a lawsuit against fellow social media dentist Dr Miguel Ortiz. The lawsuit alleges that Dr Ortiz damaged Dr Kenny’s business, Smile Again Dental, during an online debate that took place on Instagram.

The lawsuit stems from a live debate between the two dentists that occurred on 10 June. Dr Ortiz had informed Dr Kenny that the debate would focus on different cosmetic dentistry methods. However, according to the complaint, Dr Ortiz ambushed Dr Kenny during the debate, cross-examining him on his ethics and attempting to damage his reputation and steal his patients.

Dr Kenny argues that the debate was not about dentistry but rather about Dr Ortiz’s claims that Dr Kenny’s methods were unethical and wrongful. He describes the discussion as a “witch hunt” and accuses Dr Ortiz of using falsifications and exaggerations to discredit him.

During the debate, Dr Kenny eventually walked off camera, while Dr Ortiz continued to discuss Dr Kenny’s ethics. The filing does not provide further details on the allegations against Dr Kenny’s ethics.

In addition to the legal dispute, Dr Kenny has faced accusations from TikTok users, claiming that he had sent scandalous messages to social media users and potential patients. These allegations have not been addressed in the lawsuit, but they have become a topic of discussion on TikTok.

Dr Kenny has previously faced legal challenges. Last year, a patient sued him for medical malpractice, accusing him of inappropriate touching. Dr Kenny denied any wrongdoing and stated that he was innocent of the accusations.

As a result of the livestream debate, Dr Kenny claims to have suffered public humiliation, lost business, and received numerous complaints and questions from current and former patients. He is seeking monetary relief between $250,000 and $1,000,000.

Dentists across the country have come together to support the alleged victims of Dr Kenny’s behavior. Dr Ortiz posted a video on Instagram, vowing to help the victims of “sexual harassment, aggression, and racism” perpetrated an individual in the news. He did not mention Dr Kenny name.

This is not the first time Dr Kenny has taken legal action against another dentist. He previously sued a dentist in North Carolina in 2020, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

