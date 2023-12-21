TikTok Under Fire for Favoring ‘Top Creator’ Accounts

A recent report has shed light on TikTok’s alleged preferential treatment of ‘top creator’ accounts, including well-known musicians. According to The Guardian, moderators are instructed to be more lenient with content published these privileged accounts. This hierarchy of users grants certain individuals or groups internal tags that allow them to bend or break TikTok’s platform rules. However, the term ‘top creator’ appears to be a catch-all phrase encompassing various internal tags like ‘super account’ and ‘Top PGC’.

The consequence of this preferential treatment is that ‘top creator’ accounts are often subjected to less stringent moderation compared to regular users, disregarding the platform’s official guidelines. TikTok staff members refer to these accounts as ‘edge cases,’ implying that rules don’t apply to them. However, TikTok denies the existence and recognition of such ‘edge cases’ and maintains that its community guidelines apply equally to all content.

Among the accounts rumored to have the ‘top creator’ designation are comedian Russell Brand, pop star Sam Smith, and YouTuber Ethan Payne. TikTok, however, refutes claims that these internal tags influence moderation decisions in any way. A spokesperson for the platform expressed skepticism about the allegations, stating that they are either false or based on misunderstandings. They also argued that The Guardian’s report lacks sufficient information for their proper investigation.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has faced criticism for employing a two-tier moderation system within its community. In a Forbes investigation last year, similar preferential treatment for VIPs, celebrities, and influencers was revealed. Additionally, in its early days, TikTok was accused of excluding content from individuals it deemed “fat, ugly, disabled, or LGBTQ+” from the ‘Discover’ feature, as reported Digital Music News.

While TikTok continues to deny any discriminatory practices or preferential treatment, these allegations raise concerns about fair content moderation and equality on the popular social media platform.