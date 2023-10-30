New Measures TikTok to Address Content Violations

Social media platform TikTok has responded to allegations made the Malaysian government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content, asserting that these claims were baseless. Last week, Malaysia issued warnings against TikTok and Meta, accusing them of restricting content that supported Palestinians during the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Meta has denied these allegations, stating that it did not intentionally silence voices on Facebook. Similarly, TikTok has clarified that it did not block pro-Palestinian content and underscored its commitment to enforcing community guidelines uniformly for all content on the platform.

Both companies, however, maintain that they view Hamas—the Palestinian Islamist movement governing Gaza—as a dangerous organization and actively prohibit content that supports it. TikTok has further updated its community guidelines, removing content that supports the attacks or ridicules victims affected the violence.

To safeguard the dignity of individuals in distressing situations, such as those held hostage, TikTok is dedicated to removing content that violates its rules. The platform states that it has a zero-tolerance policy for violent and hateful organizations and individuals, promptly removing hashtags that promote violence or contravene its guidelines.

Since the attack on October 7, TikTok has taken down over 775,000 videos and shut down more than 14,000 live streams that promoted violence, terrorism, hate speech, misinformation, and other violations of its community guidelines in the affected region.

Meta has implemented a series of measures to address the proliferation of harmful content on its platforms. It emphasizes that content praising Hamas or containing violent or graphic material is explicitly forbidden.

These recent developments follow the Malaysian government’s inquiries into TikTok’s alleged blocking of Israel-Hamas content. The Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Fahmi Fadzil, revealed that users had complained about their content being automatically removed due to apparent community guideline violations. Dissatisfied with TikTok’s response to these concerns, the minister plans to seek guidance from the Foreign Ministry and summon representatives from the platform for further explanation.

In conclusion, TikTok and Meta assert that the accusations of content restriction are unfounded. Both platforms have taken proactive steps to tackle harmful content, maintain community standards, and protect their users from violations of their guidelines.

