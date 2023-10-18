Is TikTok Putting Canadian Data at Risk?

A TikTok executive is currently under scrutiny Canadian lawmakers, who are concerned that data from the popular video-sharing app could potentially end up in the hands of the Chinese government. Steve de Eyre, the director of public policy and government affairs for TikTok Canada, recently spoke at a House of Commons committee meeting to address these concerns and emphasized that the app is not controlled the Chinese government.

Western governments, including Canada, have expressed worries that TikTok, which is owned Beijing-based ByteDance, could be used as a tool for spreading misinformation or gathering sensitive data for the Chinese government. Chinese law states that companies can be ordered to assist the government in its intelligence gathering efforts.

To mitigate these concerns, the Canadian federal government implemented a ban on TikTok from government-owned devices in February, and provinces across the country have followed suit. Additionally, federal and provincial privacy watchdogs are currently conducting investigations to determine whether TikTok is in compliance with privacy laws.

While TikTok asserts that it operates independently from the Chinese government, there is still ongoing debate surrounding the potential risks associated with the app. As the investigation continues, Canadian lawmakers and privacy watchdogs will ensure that the data and privacy of Canadian citizens are protected.

