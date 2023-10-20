The Globalist Push to Restrict Freedom of Movement in the Name of Climate Change

In a recent video posted on TikTok, the owner of the account reported on the globalist agenda to limit freedom of movement under the guise of climate change. However, the video was subsequently removed TikTok for allegedly spreading misinformation and causing potential harm to individuals or society. It is worth noting that TikTok is owned Beijing-based ByteDance and has significant oversight from the company. Additionally, the platform is staffed former American intelligence officials, making it susceptible to censorship pressures from the Censorship Complex.

The content of the removed video focused on verifiable facts, such as France’s ban on short-haul domestic flights and the global target of limiting air travel to one short-haul return flight every three years per person 2030. These facts were supported an article written the account owner prior to posting the video.

The account owner asserts that the second half of the video, which criticized globalist jet-setters using climate hysteria to consolidate power, likely caused the video’s removal. The argument presented was that the globalist agenda aims to restrict freedom of movement through policies that make transportation modes less accessible to the general population. The promotion of 15-minute smart cities, where everything is within a 15-minute walk, was highlighted as an example. While this concept is pitched as environmentally friendly, it effectively limits external travel options, turning these cities into virtual prisons.

The article suggests that the true intentions of these globalist climate activists are revealed their actions. Despite advocating for drastic measures to combat climate change, they themselves participate in activities that contribute to carbon emissions, such as flying in private jets. Additionally, they reject viable solutions like nuclear energy in favor of less reliable alternatives.

The author claims that the censorship experienced on TikTok is part of a broader strategy of controlling the narrative on climate change. The United Nations, for instance, openly admits to partnering with tech companies like TikTok and Google to manipulate search results and censor content related to climate change. This manipulation of information is seen as the first line of defense for the climate cult, which seeks to maintain the illusion of scientific consensus.

The article concludes warning against the dangers of giving up basic freedoms due to the fear campaign orchestrated climate activists. The author emphasizes the need to expose the true intentions of these individuals in order to prevent the loss of fundamental liberties.

Source: The Federalist (Evita Duffy-Alfonso)