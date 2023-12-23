TikTok Takes Legal Action Against Utah’s Social Media Age Verification Law

TikTok is embarking on yet another legal battle, this time challenging Utah’s social media law requiring age verification for all users. The law, known as SB 152, is set to go into effect on March 1, 2024, and aims to hold social media companies accountable for the potential harm caused to people. However, NetChoice, a trade group representing TikTok, X, and Meta, has filed a lawsuit arguing that the law violates the First Amendment rights of parents and children.

NetChoice’s lawsuit, filed on December 18, claims that the “draconian penalties” included in the Utah mandate could have unintended consequences on the speech available to adults, even if the main target is underage users. This argument echoes TikTok’s previous successful legal victory in Montana, where the court determined that the state’s ban on the app was motivated political pressure on China, rather than concerns for user protection.

The legal dispute in Utah is part of a larger culture war between social media companies and the American right wing. Republican governors have led efforts to ban TikTok on government-affiliated devices, and those bans have withstood legal scrutiny. However, when it comes to the social media rights of ordinary citizens, platforms like TikTok have proven more successful in defending their positions.

As the legal battle unfolds in Utah, the outcome remains uncertain. Will the state government be able to enforce its social media restriction, or will NetChoice successfully defend its charges against the law? This clash represents a broader conflict over free speech, privacy, and the role of social media platforms in society. Ultimately, the ruling in Utah could have far-reaching implications for social media regulation across the country.