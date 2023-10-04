TikTok Deepfakes: Celebrities Speak Out Against Stolen Likenesses

Several celebrities have recently denounced the use of deepfakes on TikTok, as their likenesses are stolen and used without permission. Some of the victims include MrBeast, Tom Hanks, and Gayle King.

A deepfake is a video created using generative AI technology to manipulate footage of individuals, often celebrities or public figures. The most convincing deepfakes combine real video footage with AI-generated mouth movements to synchronize with the altered speech. The audio may splice together phrases from existing footage or generate realistic impersonations of the person’s voice.

The potential harm caused deepfakes is significant. These videos can be exploited for scams, lending credibility to hoaxes, or even be used for political disinformation to sway election results.

One example of a TikTok deepfake involved MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, a popular YouTuber. A scam advertisement on TikTok featured a deepfake of Donaldson offering iPhones for $2. Concerned about the rise of deepfakes, Donaldson took to social media to question whether platforms like TikTok are equipped to handle this issue.

Likewise, Tom Hanks became a victim of deepfakes when his likeness was used to promote a dental plan. Hanks warned his followers on Instagram to be cautious and clarified that he had no association with the advertised product.

Gayle King, host of CBS Mornings, also spoke out about a manipulated video of herself promoting a product she had no knowledge of or connection to. She urged her followers not to be deceived AI videos.

The broader controversy surrounding TikTok is its Chinese ownership, leading to concerns about the app’s algorithms potentially promoting pro-Chinese and anti-Western content. NYU professor Scott Galloway described TikTok as a national security threat, believing that users are being influenced the Chinese Communist Party. He warned against the app’s potential to manipulate content and influence public opinion.

Despite TikTok’s recent efforts to remove synthetic or manipulated media, the prevalence of deepfakes remains a significant concern. Celebrities and experts alike are calling for stricter regulations and measures to combat the negative effects of AI-generated videos.

Sources:

– NBC News

– CNET

– TNW