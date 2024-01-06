Peloton Partners with TikTok to Revolutionize Fitness Workouts

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has made an exciting announcement today, revealing a groundbreaking collaboration with TikTok that is set to shake up the fitness industry. The partnership aims to revolutionize the way people approach workouts introducing a brand-new online platform called #TikTokFitness. Peloton’s custom content will be featured exclusively on this platform, providing users with a unique and engaging workout experience.

This news has sparked a surge in Peloton’s stock, with shares climbing 8.9% to $5.86 at the time of writing. Traders are enthusiastically responding to the announcement, reflected in the significantly high options volume. Over 24,000 calls and 9,962 puts have already been traded, doubling the average intraday volume. The most popular options are the weekly 1/5 6-strike calls, set to expire at the end of tomorrow’s session.

Interestingly, calls have been particularly popular over the past two weeks, as evidenced Peloton stock’s 10-day call/put volume ratio of 7.32. This ratio, according to the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), is higher than any other reading from the past year, indicating a bullish sentiment among investors.

Conversely, short interest has been steadily decreasing, with a 10.8% decline in the last month. However, there are still 3.84 million shares sold short, which represents 13.7% of the stock’s total available float.

While Peloton shares have struggled since a mid-August bear gap pushed them to all-time lows below $4.30, they have experienced a 13% increase in the last three months. Nonetheless, the stock remains 34.2% lower than it was a year ago.

The Peloton-TikTok collaboration marks an exciting development in the fitness industry, blending technology and social media to create a unique workout experience for users. With the introduction of #TikTokFitness, Peloton is set to captivate and inspire a whole new audience of fitness enthusiasts.