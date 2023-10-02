Cybersecurity Fears Over TikTok Are “Nonsense”, Says Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese ambassador to Ireland, He Xiangdong, has dismissed cybersecurity fears related to TikTok as “nonsense”. He believes that some Irish politicians are succumbing to American and European “fever” thinking that China is using Chinese telecommunication equipment to spy on other countries. However, He insists that this has never happened.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, He criticized recent comments made Tánaiste Micheál Martin, stating that they could “damage” the trade and economic relationship between Ireland and China. Earlier this year, Martin had expressed the need for the government and the private sector to be cautious about China’s strategic objectives and their implications for Ireland.

The National Cyber Security Centre had advised government departments and agencies to remove TikTok from their official devices earlier this year following a detailed risk review. Additionally, in September, TikTok was fined €345m the Irish Data Protection Commissioner for failing to protect children’s privacy.

He Xiangdong disputes the cybersecurity threat posed Chinese technology and equipment, stating that it is “tremendously overexaggerated”. He believes that any data protection issues are technical matters that can be resolved scientists and that singling out Chinese companies is “totally unfair” and a tactic used some countries to gain an unfair advantage.

He hopes that the Irish government continues to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese companies and treats them equally. He emphasized that the trade relationship between Ireland and China is mutually beneficial, with more than 5,000 Chinese students contributing significantly to Ireland’s economy each year.

He expressed confusion over Martin’s comments about “de-risking” with China and stated that he does not see any risks, only opportunities. He believes that viewing the relationship negatively could hamper cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador emphasized that the belief that China engages in espionage through tech companies is based on misinformation. He called for better mutual understanding and communication on this and other issues.

Source: The Irish Examiner

Definitions:

1. Cybersecurity: Measures taken to protect computer systems and networks from unauthorized access and attacks.

2. TikTok: A social media app for creating and sharing short videos.

3. Espionage: The practice of spying or obtaining secret information without the permission of the owner.

4. Data Protection: The process of safeguarding personal information and ensuring it is handled appropriately and securely.

Sources:

The Irish Examiner