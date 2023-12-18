TikTok Philippines Spreads Joy and Gives Back to the Community

TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, is making a positive impact in the Filipino community this season with its #CreatorsGiveBack campaign. This corporate social responsibility initiative brings together top TikTok creators, sellers, users, and corporate partners to support a meaningful cause.

To kick off the holiday campaign, TikTok organized a visit to the National Children’s Hospital. Food creators Kath and Gene, Jujumao, and Abigail Marquez distributed specially curated food packs, while educational creators Teacher Beia Manahan, Lyqa Maravilla, and Arshie Larga restocked the institution’s library with new books. Partners Jollibee and Robinsons Hotels and Resorts – Summit Cafe also contributed providing food packs.

In addition to the on-ground charity activities, TikTok featured charity livestream sessions led popular TikTok creators. These livestreams entertained followers and encouraged viewer donations. TikTok Shop creators Jonah Sison Ramos of Dear Face and Skin Potions, Iwa Moto, and Anna Magkawas of Luxe Beauty and Wellness Group hosted a special TikTok Live selling session of their products, with all sales and collected gifts matched TikTok.

Furthermore, TikTok partnered with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, McDonald’s Philippines, and JAC Liner to create a memorable experience for the children of the National Children’s Hospital. The children were treated to a special outing at SuperPark in Eastwood Mall.

TikTok also demonstrated its commitment to improving public school infrastructure and conserving the environment donating PHP 1.8 million to Generation Hope, a Philippine non-government organization. This donation funded the construction of two classrooms at the Casini Elementary School in Sorsogon.

Toff Rada, Head of Public Policy at TikTok Philippines, highlighted the platform’s capability to bring people together for a meaningful cause. He stated, “TikTok and TikTok Shop represent a purpose-driven community committed to making a meaningful impact.”

TikTok continues to foster a culture of giving and social good as it spreads joy and makes a positive difference in the lives of the Filipino community.