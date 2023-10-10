Black Creators Express Disappointment with Youthforia’s Date Night Foundation Shade Range

Black creators on TikTok are speaking out against beauty brand Youthforia for their new skincare-infused foundation called Date Night, which they claim lacks inclusivity for deeper skin tones. This is not the first time brands have been criticized for their limited range of foundation shades, with Tarte Cosmetics facing backlash earlier this year. Despite the success of Fenty Beauty, the problem persists, and Youthforia is now facing scrutiny.

The founder of Youthforia, Fiona Co Chan, responded to the criticism stating that the initial launch was a “proof of concept” and did not address the lack of inclusivity. Black creators feel that Chan’s response was dismissive and did not take accountability for the issue. They believe that the brand should have been aware of the intended audience when creating the product.

Some creators also pointed out that the limited shade range sent a message about who the target audience of Youthforia’s products is. They felt excluded from the start and emphasized the need for more options for Black and brown people. Reviewers with deeper complexions also expressed concerns about the undertones of the foundation, as it often appeared gray on their skin.

Beauty creator Priscilla Oluwasola suggested that diversity within the company’s teams could help avoid these issues. She feels that having a darker-skinned woman on the team could have caught the problem beforehand. Additionally, there were discrepancies between the product photos on the Youthforia website and the try-on videos shared on TikTok, which raised questions about the brand’s credibility.

Founder Fiona Co Chan posted a second video apologizing for the lack of inclusivity and promising to develop more shades. She emphasized the importance of creating a safe space for individual beauty and admitted that they fell short with the Date Night foundation launch.

While some creators expressed a willingness to give the brand another chance if they expanded their shade range, they stressed that it would take time to rebuild trust. They hope that Youthforia listens to the feedback and works towards creating more inclusive products in the future.

In conclusion, Youthforia is facing criticism from Black creators on TikTok for their limited shade range in the Date Night foundation. The lack of inclusivity has been an ongoing issue within the beauty industry, and creators are calling for brands to develop a more extensive range of shades. Youthforia has apologized and pledged to improve, but it will take time to regain the trust of the community.

