TikTok Influencers Promoting Dangerous Health Ideas Among Young Boys and Men

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) recently published a report highlighting a concerning trend on TikTok: the promotion of toxic health information targeting young boys and men. While there have been extensive discussions about the unhealthy ads directed towards young girls and women on the platform, the influence on young boys and men has been largely understudied.

The CCDH screenshotted several examples of TikTok creators working out and captioning their videos with messages that glorify the use of performance-enhancing drugs. These videos perpetuate dangerous ideas of masculinity, strength, and misogyny. The CCDH found that these videos, which collectively amassed over 587 million views in the U.S. alone, expose young viewers under the age of 24 to steroids and other drugs.

The report alleges that influencers on TikTok are promoting websites that sell steroids and steroid-like drugs directly or as part of affiliate programs, enabling them to profit from the sales. Despite TikTok’s community guidelines prohibiting the promotion and sale of drugs, the platform’s failure to enforce these rules raises concerns about the health and well-being of its young and impressionable users.

One specific concern highlighted in the report is the promotion of substances known as selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). SARMs are synthetic chemicals that mimic the effects of male sex hormones and are often marketed as a safe alternative to steroids. However, SARMs come with their own set of negative side effects and are not legal ingredients for dietary or bodybuilding supplements.

The CCDH found that U.S. TikTok users between the ages of 18 and 24 had viewed videos promoting SARMs up to 420 million times in the last three years. This suggests that there may be an even younger audience for these videos, as TikTok does not provide information on users under 18.

The dangerous aspect of these promotions lies in the misinformation and unrealistic body standards they propagate. The CCDH report notes that TikTok posters often encourage one another to abuse these substances while downplaying the health risks. Some even acknowledge the potential side effects, including death, but still choose to pursue these drugs.

It is essential for social media platforms like TikTok to take responsibility for the content that is being shared on their platforms, especially when it involves the promotion of harmful substances. Stricter enforcement of community guidelines and proactive measures to identify and remove such content are necessary to protect the well-being of young users.

Sources:

– Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)

– U.S. News and World Report

– Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

– In The Know Yahoo

– USDA

– Journal of the American Medical Association