Exploitative Content Creation: A Dark Trend in Philadelphia’s Kensington Neighborhood

In Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, a concerning trend has emerged that threatens the well-being and dignity of its residents. The area, already struggling with crime and poverty, has now become a hub for the dangerous drug known as xylazine, commonly referred to as “tranq.” This sedative, primarily approved for veterinary use, has made its way into impoverished inner-city neighborhoods, causing havoc and suffering.

Exploitative content creation has surfaced alongside the rising popularity of the drug. Content creators are taking advantage of vulnerable drug users, offering them small sums of money in exchange for videotaping their drug use and capturing the associated side effects. This disturbing phenomenon, also known as “tranq tourism,” has found a home on popular platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

The videos often depict individuals under the influence of xylazine, rendering them physically unable to provide clear consent. In these videos, people’s private lives are probed, and they are questioned about their descent into drug abuse. This invasive approach has understandably drawn backlash from other social media users and drug outreach programs alike, accusing content creators of exploiting addiction for personal gain.

Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, a non-profit organization supporting those affected substance disorders in Kensington, expressed her concern about the exploitation occurring in the community. Laurel firmly stated, “People need to stop coming into our community and exploiting us and profiting off what we are going through.” She argued that conducting traumatic interviews without proper follow-up care disregards the well-being of the individuals involved and exacerbates their struggles.

Viral videos featuring the effects of xylazine in Kensington showcase individuals lying on the floor, zooming in on their dazed aftermath. These videos often label the drug users as “zombies” or “junkies” and rarely blur their faces. The pervasive use of hashtags like “#Kenzingtonzombies” further perpetuates the dehumanization of these individuals, reducing them to mere spectacles for entertainment.

Geri-Lynn Utter, a clinical psychologist specializing in addiction, warns of the detrimental impact of these videos. She emphasizes that instead of invoking empathy and understanding, they treat the drug users as animals in a zoo, further dehumanizing them. Utter emphasizes that these individuals are in no position to provide consent or willingly participate in these social media clips.

As this disturbing trend continues to unfold, it is crucial that both content creators and viewers recognize the harm they may inflict on vulnerable communities. Exploiting addiction for entertainment purposes not only perpetuates stigma but also undermines efforts to support those in need. It is time for meaningful change, where compassion and respect take precedence over exploitation and voyeurism.