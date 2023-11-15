TikTok Creator Oliver James Alleges Racial Discrimination After Being Removed from The Breakers Palm Beach

Oliver James, a popular TikTok creator known for his inspiring journey of learning how to read, has found himself at the center of controversy after being expelled from The Breakers Palm Beach property. James, who believes his removal was racially motivated, had been attempting to shoot a live stream at the luxury resort when the incident occurred.

As an adult struggling with reading, James has used his vulnerability to connect with people all over the country through speaking engagements and on TikTok. Since 2020, he has gained a substantial following of over 217,000 fans who have been inspired his videos documenting his journey to improve his reading skills. James, who has ADHD, often incorporates dancing and exercise into his reading routine.

The Barbara Bush Foundation had invited James to speak and read to children at their annual literacy day event in West Palm Beach. They had arranged for him to stay at The Breakers Palm Beach during his visit. On the morning in question, James went outside to read live on TikTok when a security guard approached him.

According to James, the security guard questioned him about his presence near the pool area, alleging that he had caused a disturbance. James maintained that he had not been near the pool and did not respond when asked if he was a guest or asked for identification. Subsequently, staff members called the Palm Beach police, who escorted James back to his room to pack his belongings before escorting him off the premises to a nearby Starbucks.

While James commended the police officers for treating him with respect and allowing him to express his thoughts, he firmly believes that his removal from The Breakers Palm Beach was racially motivated. He pointed out that the resort staff had singled him out among the numerous guests, and no attempt was made to investigate the disturbance directly at the pool.

The Breakers Palm Beach responded to the allegations stating they do not tolerate disruptive behavior in public spaces and that James had been filming with a tripod and speaking loudly, disturbing other guests. They claimed that their security had politely requested James to lower his volume, identify himself, and refrain from using the tripod, but he refused to comply. Consequently, he was asked to leave. They denied any allegations of discrimination and asserted that their standards of conduct apply equally to everyone.

Despite the incident, James chose to focus on the positive impact he made on the children at the literacy day event. He shared a heartwarming anecdote about a child who initially disliked reading but, after James’ session, eagerly asked to take a book home. James concluded with a message for The Breakers staff, urging them to acknowledge any mistakes made, rectify them, and work towards creating a better world.

