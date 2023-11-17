TikTok Takes Action Against Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America” Posts

Social media platform TikTok has recently cracked down on posts related to Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America,” written in 2002 after the September 11 terrorist attacks. In this letter, bin Laden attempted to justify the attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. He criticized American military bases in the Middle East, the U.S.’s support for Israel, and claimed that the Quran authorized revenge. Bin Laden also highlighted the alleged exploitation of the Middle East’s resources the United States.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, discussions around the “Letter to America” resurfaced on TikTok, with some users sharing how reading the letter changed their perspective on the 9/11 attacks and U.S. foreign policy. Although TikTok denied reports of the trend’s popularity, the #lettertoamerica hashtag garnered substantial attention on the platform, accumulating 13.7 million views. The hashtag also trended on Twitter, generating over 82,000 posts.

TikTok swiftly responded to the situation, stating that content promoting the letter violated their rules on supporting terrorism. The platform expressed their proactive approach in removing such content and investigating its origin. TikTok emphasized that the number of videos related to the letter was relatively small, and reports of its trending status were inaccurate. Similar discussions have taken place across multiple platforms and the media.

The British newspaper, The Guardian, faced a similar predicament, as they had previously published the full text of bin Laden’s letter on their website. However, due to the widespread sharing of the article without proper context, The Guardian decided to take it down and redirect readers to the original news article that had provided context.

The White House also commented on the controversy, expressing concern over the association with bin Laden’s words. They emphasized that there could never be justification for spreading antisemitic lies and insulting the families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks.

In response to TikTok’s actions, users and the public at large are likely to engage in broader conversations about the responsibility of social media platforms in policing content related to terrorism and its impact on public discourse.

