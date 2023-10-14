Chinese Start-Up’s IPO Halved as Investor Aversion to China Share Offers Persists

Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter. J&T Express, a Chinese delivery company with operations in south-east Asia, planned for a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, which was set to be the largest listing in the country for the year. However, due to investors’ aversion to share offers in China after years of underperformance, the company has been forced to halve its fundraising target.

Global investors have become increasingly pessimistic about China’s growth outlook and its frayed relations with the US, leading to a lacklustre response to the IPO. One banker commented that currently, with China IPOs, one needs to take a 20 to 30 percent discount for deals to get done. J&T Express decided to keep the valuation the same but sell a smaller stake in order to proceed with the listing, as poor market conditions in Hong Kong have lowered investor appetite.

The IPO downgrade reflects the challenges faced companies looking to go public in Hong Kong. The city has experienced a significant decline in IPO activity, with companies raising only $3.5 billion this year, down almost 70 percent from the previous year. This decline can be attributed to China’s sluggish economy and rising geopolitical risks.

In addition to investor aversion, J&T Express is also facing questions about the impact of new regulations in Indonesia that ban ecommerce transactions on social media platforms. These regulations have forced TikTok owner ByteDance to shut down its Indonesian version of TikTok Shop, which was a key source of delivery demand for J&T Express. Prospective IPO investors are concerned about the ban’s effect on the company’s outlook, especially if other countries in the region implement similar restrictions.

Despite these challenges, J&T Express remains confident about its business growth in south-east Asia. While the ban on ecommerce transactions on social media platforms may affect the company’s operations, internally, they are not too worried about overall business growth in the region.

Sources:

– Financial Times.