Introducing Alex and Jon: The Couple Who Masters the Art of Sleep

Meet Alex and Jon, the social media sensations known for their relatable TikTok videos about relationship woes and the challenges of married life. With 2 million followers and counting, this couple has gained popularity for their comedic and honest take on life’s everyday struggles.

But when the cameras are off and it’s time to hit the hay, Alex and Jon face the same sleep difficulties as anyone else. In a recent interview with SheKnows, they shared their experiences and strategies for getting a good night’s sleep as a couple.

Alex, who describes herself as a quick sleeper, uses a clever trick to prevent late-night scrolling. She places her phone across the room before bed, forcing herself to get out of bed to turn off the alarm in the morning. This not only discourages bedtime scrolling but also helps her start the day on the right foot.

Jon, on the other hand, admits to being a light sleeper. He attributes his sleep troubles to Alex’s alleged snoring, a claim that she contests. Regardless of the snoring debate, Jon recognizes the importance of teamwork when it comes to achieving quality sleep as a couple.

To maintain a harmonious relationship, Jon emphasizes the need for a good night’s sleep. He has tried various strategies but recently discovered the benefits of using Unisom, a non-habit-forming sleep supplement. Taking it only as needed, about once or twice a week, helps him ensure a restful night’s sleep without becoming dependent on the supplement.

Alex and Jon have also found success with other sleep aids like white noise and maintaining a cool bedroom temperature. Additionally, they avoid late-night meals to prevent digestive discomfort during sleep.

When faced with warm nights, the couple resorts to building a pillow wall, a quirky technique to prevent excessive sweating on each other. Despite the uniqueness of their sleep solutions, Alex and Jon believe that there is no right or wrong way to achieve a good night’s sleep. It’s all about finding what works for you.

