TikTok Testing Ad-Free Subscription in English-speaking Market

TikTok has announced that it is testing an ad-free monthly subscription in a single English-speaking market outside of the USA. While the exact location of the trial has not been confirmed, the UK is considered the largest English-speaking market for TikTok. The new service is expected to cost $4.99 per month, but it may not eliminate brand sponsorships or partnerships from influencers using the platform.

TikTok, a Chinese-owned company, has emphasized that there is no guarantee the ad-free subscription will be available globally. The test is being conducted at a small scale. This move would mark a significant step for TikTok, which earned nearly $9.98 billion in advertising revenue in 2022.

TikTok is not the only major tech firm considering an ad-free version of its platform. Reports suggest that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is also exploring the idea. The European version of the social media platforms may introduce ad-free options, with users being charged approximately £8.68 to skip ads on desktop and £11 per month on mobile. Elon Musk’s company, formerly known as Twitter, has also shown interest in launching an ad-free version in the past, although no concrete plans have materialized.

Snaphat, a rival of TikTok, has successfully introduced an ad-free subscription service called Snapchat+. Since its launch in June 2022, Snapchat+ has attracted about 4 million subscribers who pay just over £3 per month to avoid the majority of ads on the platform.

Sources: