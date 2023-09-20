TikTok Trend Reveals Surprising Fascination with the Roman Empire

The latest TikTok trend has uncovered an unexpected fascination with the Roman Empire among men. Women are taking to the social media platform to ask the men in their lives how often they think about the historical period, and the responses have been surprising. It seems that many men think about the Roman Empire quite frequently.

Interestingly, fans of the US legal drama Suits have now pointed out a clip from the show that seems to suggest this trend actually began back then. In the clip, the character Mike Ross can be seen dancing while wearing earphones. When approached Rachel Zane, he reveals that he is listening to an audiobook called “Fall of the Roman Empire”. This revelation has caused TikTokers to speculate that the Roman Empire trend may have originated from this scene.

Since this video was posted, it has received over 1.1 million views, with people discussing their thoughts on other mentions of the Roman Empire in the series. The trend seems to have gained traction after Reverend Kelsey Lewis Vincent tweeted about it. She had come across an Instagram Reel that stated that women have no idea how often men think about the Roman Empire. Curious, she asked her husband about it and he confessed that he thinks about the Roman Empire every day. This revelation has left many pondering the reason behind this ongoing fascination.

While it remains a mystery as to why the Roman Empire holds such appeal, this TikTok trend has certainly shed light on an unexpected interest among men. Whether it be historical curiosity, a love for Roman culture, or simply the influence of popular media, it seems that the Roman Empire continues to capture the imagination of many.

