TikTok Tests Monthly Subscription Service to Eliminate Ads

Tanya King

TikTok, the popular video app, is exploring a new revenue stream testing a monthly subscription service that offers an ad-free experience. However, the current trial is only available in select markets outside the United States. While previous reports suggested a price of $4.99 per month for the subscription, the company has not disclosed the cost or location of the test.

The inclusion of “Price includes VAT” in the code discovered Android Authority indicates that the test is not taking place in the U.S., where value-added tax is not applicable. TikTok has clarified that this trial is limited-scale and there is no guarantee that it will be expanded globally.

As a platform with over 1 billion monthly users, TikTok heavily relies on advertising revenue. However, to diversify its monetization strategy, the app has also recently introduced shopping features. TikTok’s Chinese ownership, ByteDance, has faced political scrutiny and opposition in the U.S. and elsewhere, which adds complexities to its business operations.

Subscriptions without ads have become a popular option among platforms, with Snap’s Snapchat+ service amassing over 5 million customers in just over a year. Elon Musk has also expressed interest in introducing an ad-free version of Twitter’s X Premium, but no such offering has been rolled out yet. X Premium currently offers benefits like a verified blue check mark and reduced ad exposure for a starting price of $8 per month.

In the competitive landscape of social media platforms, exploring alternative sources of revenue, such as subscription services, becomes crucial for sustaining growth and meeting user demands.

Sources:

– Android Authority
– ByteDance-owned TikTok spokesperson
– Snap’s Snapchat+ announcement
– Twitter’s X Premium offering

