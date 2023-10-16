TikTok Takes Action Against Disinformation Following EU Demands

TikTok has announced that it has taken action to counter disinformation following demands from the European Union (EU) in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel. The bloc’s chief of the internal market, Thierry Breton, gave the platform a 24-hour deadline to introduce measures to combat the spread of hate speech and misinformation related to the conflict.

Breton emphasized TikTok’s responsibility to protect children and teenagers from violent content, terrorist propaganda, death challenges, and potentially life-threatening content. He urged TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, to step up efforts and ensure compliance with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which includes anti-disinformation requirements.

In response, TikTok declared its stance against terrorism and stated that it is removing violative content and accounts. The company has already removed over 5,000 videos and closed 8,000 livestreams related to the conflict.

TikTok has implemented additional measures, including the launch of a command centre and improved automated detection systems to identify new threats. It has also increased the number of moderators who speak Arabic and Hebrew to review content related to the events.

The EU has issued similar warnings and letters to other social media platforms, including Meta (formerly Facebook), YouTube, and Musk’s X (also known as Twitter). Meta and X have already announced new steps of action, while Google, which is subject to the DSA, is yet to provide an official statement.

The EU’s response to the platforms’ practices following the attack on Israel indicates its determination to leverage the power of the DSA to reshape content moderation practices. This marks a significant shift away from historical reliance on big tech companies to regulate online content.

Overall, TikTok’s decision to take action against disinformation demonstrates its commitment to combating hate speech and misinformation on its platform, particularly concerning sensitive global events. The EU’s strict regulations, outlined in the DSA, hold tech platforms accountable for removing illegal or harmful content flagged the EU.

Sources:

– Thierry Breton’s tweet: [@ThierryBreton](https://twitter.com/ThierryBreton/status/1448199476075521542)

– Original article