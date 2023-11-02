The New Pico 4 VR Headset: Is it Worth Choosing Over the Quest 2?

The highly anticipated Pico 4 VR headset has finally arrived, and we’ve had the opportunity to thoroughly test it over the past few weeks. Pico, a well-established player in the virtual reality industry, launched its first headset back in 2016. However, the game-changing moment for Pico came when it was acquired ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant responsible for the global phenomenon TikTok.

With the acquisition ByteDance, Pico’s focus shifted from targeting primarily businesses to expanding its reach to European consumers. After a successful beta test, the company subsequently released the Pico 4 headset, and it has undoubtedly caught the attention of VR enthusiasts everywhere.

Although the Pico 4 is not available in North America yet, it has gained popularity in Europe and Asia. However, the release of Meta’s Quest 3 has put Pico 4 at a disadvantage in terms of hardware specifications. Nevertheless, priced at €430, it remains a compelling option, especially since it includes an Elite Strap built-in, a feature that the Quest 2, priced at €350, lacks.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Pico 4 is its recent integration of a TikTok app. While the previous version of the headset allowed for limited interaction with the popular social media platform, this new integration comes with the full functionality of the Android phone app. Users can now seamlessly access all TikTok features, including categories, search, comments, and messages, in a 2D virtual environment displayed on a massive virtual phone screen. With its balanced design, high-resolution screens, and pancake lenses, the Pico 4 offers a captivating way to enjoy TikTok content.

However, it remains to be seen if this feature alone will be a game-changer in the VR market. While watching TikTok on the Pico 4 is undoubtedly an immersive experience, it may not be the primary reason consumers opt for this headset over its competitors.

In conclusion, the Pico 4 VR headset presents a compelling option for VR enthusiasts who want an immersive TikTok experience but also desire a well-rounded device for various other purposes. While not boasting the same hardware specifications as its competitors, the Pico 4 offers value with its built-in Elite Strap and seamless integration of TikTok, making it an exciting contender in the VR market.

FAQs

1. Can I purchase the Pico 4 in North America?

No, the Pico 4 is currently not available for purchase in North America. However, it is accessible in Europe and Asia.

2. How does the Pico 4 compare to Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest 3?

While the Pico 4 does not possess the same hardware specifications as the Quest 3, it offers a more affordable option with features like the built-in Elite Strap. When compared to the Quest 2, the Pico 4 falls in a similar price range but provides a unique experience with its TikTok integration.

3. Is the TikTok app on the Pico 4 the same as the phone app?

Yes, the TikTok app on the Pico 4 is the regular 2D Android phone app, unmodified and fully functional. Users can access all the features of TikTok, including categories, search, comments, and messages, within a virtual environment on the Pico 4 headset.