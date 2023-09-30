Comedian Ben Palmer Uses Trolling to Bring Laughter to Social Media

Comedian and TikToker Ben Palmer has gained a significant following responding to comments on different company social media accounts. He takes on the persona of the company’s social media page and engages in witty back-and-forth with commenters, leaving his followers in stitches. Palmer has millions of followers across his social media accounts, including 3.7 million on TikTok.

Palmer’s trolling antics extend beyond social media comments. He has infiltrated Facebook groups and posed as a reporter as part of his comedy. He brings his professional trolling experiences to the Funny Bone comedy club in West Des Moines, where he will perform on October 5th. Tickets for the show are available for purchase on the comedy club’s website.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Palmer discussed his journey from making people laugh on Myspace to trolling companies. He discovered the joy of making people laugh online when he started a blog with humorous one-liners about his life. After receiving positive feedback from his friends, he continued writing and posting content. As companies joined Facebook, Palmer saw an opportunity to engage with them and started writing ridiculous complaints or requests to see if they would respond. When Uber failed to respond to customer complaints, Palmer began responding on their behalf, which received a positive reaction. Since then, he has refined his trolling skills and gained a dedicated fanbase.

While Palmer has not yet trolled an Iowa-based company or created a fake Des Moines social media page, he expressed an interest in doing so to promote his upcoming shows. He also acknowledged that trolling has evolved over time, with people becoming more aware of troll accounts. However, many still fall for his well-crafted responses that mimic the style of a social media manager but include subtle jabs or triggers to elicit a reaction.

Overall, Palmer’s trolling brings humor to social media and provides entertainment for his millions of followers. His ability to engage with commenters while maintaining a humorous and witty tone has solidified his success in the realm of online comedy.

Sources:

