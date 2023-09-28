TikTok Video of Unqualified Foreign Teachers in Thailand Sparks Outrage

A TikTok video featuring two young foreign women claiming to be teaching children in a “random town in Thailand” with no qualifications has caused a stir on social media. The video shows the two women, who appear to be around 18 years old, jokingly pointing to captions that question their decision to travel instead of attending university or finding a job.

The clip caught the attention of social media users who voiced their concerns about the work permits of these foreign teachers and questioned their salaries in comparison to those of local teachers. One of the women, responding to the queries, mentioned that she is reimbursed for her flight to London and receives daily meals and accommodation, which amounts to approximately 45,000 baht (S$1,700).

The exact location of the school where these women are allegedly teaching is believed to be in Nakhon Sawan, although reliable information couldn’t be obtained The Nation.

In Thailand, aspiring English teachers need to meet certain requirements, such as having a clean criminal record, possessing a work permit, and being at least 21 years old. These requirements ensure that qualified individuals are responsible for educating Thai children.

The viral video has sparked a discussion about the potentially harmful consequences of unqualified foreign individuals teaching in foreign countries. It highlights the importance of verifying the qualifications and credentials of teachers to guarantee a high standard of education for students.

