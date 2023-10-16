TikTok Takes Steps to Protect Users Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

TikTok, along with other social media platforms like X and Meta, has come under scrutiny for its role in perpetuating facts and fiction during the Israel-Hamas conflict. In response to these concerns, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has called on TikTok to clarify how it will protect young users from violent and potentially dangerous content.

In a statement posted on TikTok, Breton emphasized the platform’s responsibility to protect children and teenagers from violent content, terrorist propaganda, death challenges, and potentially life-threatening content.

TikTok has recently released a statement addressing its commitment to protect the TikTok community. As part of its crisis management process, the platform has implemented an updated proactive automated detection system to identify and remove graphic and violent content. It has also increased its number of moderators who can review content in Arabic and Hebrew, and taken additional measures to reinforce its existing policies against violence, hate, and misinformation.

Some of the specific actions taken TikTok include removing content that supports violence or mocks victims, making temporary adjustments to policies to restrict access to certain features, collaborating with law enforcement agencies and experts to establish legal and human rights standards, and rolling out reminders in Search to warn users of potential misinformation and provide well-being resources.

Since the start of the conflict, TikTok has removed 500,000 videos and closed 8,000 livestreams in the impacted region for violating guidelines. However, the platform acknowledges the persistent challenge of disinformation and promises to continue adapting its safeguards.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has generated a significant amount of content on TikTok, with billions of views. However, there is also a concerning amount of disinformation being spread partisans and bots on both sides, circulating old photographs, fake news, and unverified claims. TikTok’s efforts to protect its users and combat misinformation are crucial in ensuring the platform remains a safe and reliable source of information during times of conflict.

