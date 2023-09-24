TikTok Launches New Attribution Analytics and Self Attribution Network (SAN)

TikTok has long struggled with measuring the effectiveness of its advertising platform due to a lack of integration with other platforms. However, recent research conducted in partnership with KnoCommerce has revealed that 79% of purchases driven TikTok are not captured using common measurement methods. In fact, the data suggests that TikTok conversions are undervalued 73% when only considering click-and-buy metrics.

To address this issue and help advertisers gain a better understanding of user behavior and the path to purchase on the platform, TikTok has introduced two new solutions: Attribution Analytics and the TikTok Self Attribution Network (SAN).

Attribution Analytics is a first-party measurement solution that provides advertisers with a clear view of the non-linear path that customers take when making a purchase. This tool offers actionable reporting and insights to help advertisers optimize their campaigns and make more informed decisions.

The TikTok SAN, on the other hand, is a separate Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) network integration that offers advertisers improved visibility into TikTok’s contribution to the success of their app performance campaigns. By providing access to extra click-through and view-through event data, advertisers can more accurately measure TikTok’s value and scale their campaigns accordingly.

According to Thomas Carter, Senior TikTok Strategist at Power Digital Marketing, the introduction of these new tools has made it easier for advertisers to prove the value of TikTok and enhance the effectiveness of their campaigns.

Overall, these new solutions aim to address the challenge of accurately measuring TikTok’s attribution and provide advertisers with the insights they need to optimize their advertising strategies on the platform.

Definitions:

– Attribution Analytics: TikTok’s first-party measurement solution that offers insights into the path to purchase on the platform.

– Self Attribution Network (SAN): The TikTok SAN is a Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) network integration that provides advertisers with improved visibility into TikTok’s contribution to their app performance campaigns.

Sources:

– Original source: (link)

– KnoCommerce: Research partner of TikTok for measuring purchases driven the platform.