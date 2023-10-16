TikTok Prepares for Legal Battle Over Data Privacy Fine in Europe

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, is gearing up for a legal battle in response to a €345 million ($363 million) data privacy fine and a compliance order issued EU regulators. The penalties were imposed due to concerns over the protection of personal data belonging to teenage users.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., is refusing to accept the substantial penalty and has filed an appeal in the European Union’s General Court challenging the fine. The company is also contesting a local order from its lead data regulator in Ireland, which calls for the removal of any “deceptive or manipulative” practices that could undermine user privacy.

The €345 million fine was a result of a thorough examination of TikTok’s child safeguarding practices. The investigation found that TikTok had failed to protect minors against unnecessary data processing and lacked transparency. The focus of the probe was on the period from July 2020 to December 31, 2020, during which TikTok’s data processing practices violated GDPR rules for children aged 13 to 17.

The concerns raised this particular breach of data privacy regulations go beyond just Ireland. The European Data Protection Board, a panel of European regulators, had to approve the final decision due to its broader implications. The board has expressed specific concerns about how TikTok encourages children to create public accounts and automatically makes their videos publicly accessible.

TikTok has indicated its intention to appeal the fine and compliance order, but has refrained from making further comments. Both the European Data Protection Board and the Irish data regulator have opted not to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.

It remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold, but it highlights the increasing importance placed on data privacy regulations and the obligations of social media platforms to protect the personal information of their users.

Sources: Bloomberg, European Data Protection Board