New Trend: “Shoppertainment” Revolutionizes Online Shopping Experience on TikTok

With nearly 50 million users in Thailand, TikTok has transformed into a powerful e-commerce platform, challenging the existing players in the market. The platform has reported a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $4.4 billion in Southeast Asia, out of a total regional GMV of $99.5 billion in 2022, as per a Momentum Works report. In Thailand specifically, TikTok accounted for 4% of the $14.4 billion GMV last year, with Shopee capturing 56% and Lazada accounting for 40%.

TikTok is investing $12.2 million over three years to support more than 120,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their transition to the digital economy. This investment includes cash grants, digital skills training, and advertising credits for SMEs, including those in rural and suburban areas.

Pisut Rojlertjanya, head of operations at TikTok Thailand, highlighted three emerging trends on the platform. Firstly, content that brings joy and inspiration, creating a positive impact. Secondly, the popularity of three types of content: entertainment news, lifestyle and education, as well as global sports coverage. Finally, content from rising creators who have gained millions of views connecting with the audience through candid moments. Pisut emphasized that funny and candid videos are currently on-trend among Thai content creators on TikTok.

In addition to supporting content creators, TikTok is also committed to promoting the safety and privacy of children. The platform has established a “creator house” in Bangkok, enabling creators to collaborate and share ideas. Offline events like Creator Day Thailand and the TikTok Awards provide opportunities for creators to network with brand owners. TikTok aims to offer exclusive privileges at these events, allowing creators to monetize their content and connect with brands.

TikTok is also working closely with the public sector in Thailand. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to support local shops in selling products on TikTok Shop. Furthermore, TikTok has launched a digital literacy program in partnership with the administration to empower students.

Kornnikar Niwatsaiwong, head of TikTok Shop Thailand, highlighted that the platform revolutionizes online shopping with its unique approach called “shoppertainment.” TikTok Shop combines entertaining content with business outcomes, bridging the gap between creators, sellers, and brands. Content creators and users can earn revenue through the affiliate marketing model, allowing sellers and brand owners to increase their sales. TikTok Shop ensures buyer confidence offering verified quality products and organizes promotional campaigns and discounts, such as the Double Day 11:11 event.

As TikTok continues to evolve, it has become a top-tier market for TikTok Shop in Southeast Asia. With its user-led experience, the platform has successfully transformed online shopping into an entertaining and impulse-driven activity.

