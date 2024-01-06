TikTok Challenge Raises $30,000 for Animal Shelter

A recent TikTok challenge has helped raise almost $30,000 for the Beaver County Humane Society in Pennsylvania. The challenge began when Roger Vigus, a TikTok user from Jackson Township, asked his followers to donate at least 50 cents to the shelter. In his video, he showcased the story of R2, a dog he rescued from the side of a busy interstate. Hoping to make a real impact, Roger encouraged his thousands of viewers to multiply their views 50 cents and help the shelter.

TikToker Eddie from Philadelphia accepted Roger’s challenge, and the two went head-to-head to see whose followers could donate the most money. Eddie and his dog Chooch, who have over 1.2 million followers, were responsible for about $25,000 of the total amount raised. Meanwhile, Roger and R2’s 72,000 followers brought in approximately $1,500.

The Beaver County Humane Society was incredibly grateful for the support. The money raised will be used to provide low-cost vaccine clinics for nearly 4,000 animals. The shelter acknowledged the success of the TikTok challenge and expressed their gratitude on Facebook, stating, “We are so thankful for the support that has come from this TikTok challenge! Together Eddie & his dog, Chooch, and Roger & his dog, R2’s followers have raised almost $28,000 for BCHS!”

This fundraising initiative not only raised a substantial amount of money but also brought much-needed awareness to the Beaver County Humane Society. Through their combined efforts, TikTok users and their pets made a significant difference in the lives of countless animals. It serves as a testament to the power of social media and community support in making a positive impact.