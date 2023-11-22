New Trend: TikTok Users Showcase Stolen Cars, Posing Serious Threats to Public Safety

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has brought attention to the alarming trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais, emphasizing that it poses not only a property crime but also a significant threat to public safety. What initially started as a TikTok challenge for young people to show off and joyride has unfortunately taken a dark turn.

Reports have shown that these car thefts are far from harmless. Stories like that of Valentina Andriyuk, who lost her brother in a tragic accident involving a stolen Kia, highlight the devastating consequences of this trend. Bohdan Vetrov, a father of seven, was the unfortunate victim of a crime spree initiated two 16-year-olds. They stole a Kia, used it in an armed robbery, and ultimately crashed into a semi-truck, causing the ejection and death of the truck’s driver.

This national tragedy has left a trail of destruction across the country. Legal documents and photographs obtained KING 5 reveal a series of crashes involving stolen Kias and Hyundais, resulting in injuries and even fatalities in cities like Milwaukee, Madison, Cleveland, and more. The severity of these incidents extends beyond property crimes, as some cases involve assaults on elderly individuals for the theft of their vehicles.

Seattle has experienced a significant surge in thefts of Hyundais and Kias, with an alarming increase of 363% and 503%, respectively, from 2021 to 2022. Ann Davison asserts that this is not a victimless crime and urges authorities and society as a whole to recognize the magnitude of these offenses.

While social media platforms, such as TikTok, have played a role in promoting this trend, James Bell, the head of communications for Kia America, reassures that the company is actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to address this issue. The cooperation between automakers, law enforcement, and the public is crucial in combating this concerning phenomenon that has emerged from the depths of social media.

