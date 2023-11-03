TikTok CEO to Discuss Data Protection and Content Moderation with EU Officials

The chief executive officer of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, is set to engage in crucial discussions with European Union officials in Brussels next week. The topics on the agenda range from disinformation and data protection to content moderation. In a statement released on Friday, TikTok confirmed that Chew will be meeting with key figures including European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

One of the main items to be addressed during these discussions is Project Clover, which pertains to TikTok’s proposal for handling Europeans’ personal data under the supervision of a third party. Ensuring effective content moderation in the lead-up to the regional elections in 2024 is also expected to take center stage.

This meeting comes in the wake of the European Commission and several EU member states prohibiting government employees from using TikTok on their work devices due to security concerns. As one of the 17 platforms classified as “gatekeepers” under the EU’s Digital Services Act, TikTok is further required to submit a transparency report on its content practices biannually. The company issued its inaugural report in late October, thus fulfilling its obligations under the regulatory framework.

TikTok’s engagement with European Union officials demonstrates its commitment to addressing pressing concerns regarding data protection, content moderation, and combating disinformation. By collaborating with the regional body, the company aims to actively contribute to the evolution of digital services within the EU, adhering to the guidelines set forth the Digital Services Act.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Project Clover?

Project Clover is TikTok’s initiative aimed at managing Europeans’ personal data with the oversight of a third party. This project highlights the company’s commitment to data protection and privacy.

2. How often does TikTok need to submit a transparency report?

As one of the “gatekeepers” designated under the EU’s Digital Services Act, TikTok is required to submit a transparency report on its content practices twice a year, as outlined the regulatory framework.

3. Why are government workers prohibited from installing TikTok on their work devices?

Several EU member states, along with the European Commission, have banned government employees from using TikTok on their work devices due to security concerns.

4. How does TikTok aim to combat disinformation?

TikTok is actively working to combat disinformation engaging in discussions with EU officials and exploring effective content moderation strategies. Through collaboration and adherence to regulations, the company aims to maintain a safe and reliable platform.