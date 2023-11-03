TikTok CEO to Meet EU Officials Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to meet with key European Union (EU) officials in Brussels next week, as the popular social media platform faces increased regulatory scrutiny. Chew’s visit comes in the wake of concerns over TikTok’s role in the spread of disinformation during the recent Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

During his visit, Chew will hold meetings with EU industry chief Thierry Breton, EU digital chief Vera Jourova, and EU antitrust chief Didier Reynders. The discussions will center around two critical areas of concern for the EU: data security and compliance with new online content rules.

TikTok plans to update the EU commissioners on its data security regime called Project Clover, which involves the localization of European user data. The company has already established a data center in Dublin, Ireland, and is in the process of building two additional centers in Ireland and Norway to ensure that user data remains stored locally.

In addition to data security, Chew will also brief the officials on TikTok’s compliance with the EU’s Digital Services Act. This legislation imposes stricter obligations on major tech companies to combat illegal and harmful online content on their platforms.

The visit the TikTok CEO comes after EU industry chief Thierry Breton set a deadline for the company to provide information on crisis response measures. Breton has also requested details on how TikTok safeguards the integrity of elections and protects minors on its platform.

As regulatory scrutiny increases, TikTok is facing the challenge of navigating the ever-evolving landscape of digital content and data security. The meetings with EU officials present an opportunity for the company to address concerns and reassure regulators of its commitment to data protection and responsible online content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Project Clover?

Project Clover is TikTok’s data security regime that aims to store European user data locally. The project involves establishing data centers in countries like Ireland and Norway to ensure compliance with local data protection laws.

2. What is the EU’s Digital Services Act?

The Digital Services Act is an EU legislation that imposes stricter obligations on major tech companies to tackle illegal and harmful online content. It aims to create a safer digital environment requiring platforms like TikTok to take more responsibility for the content they host.

3. What is TikTok’s response to the regulatory scrutiny?

TikTok is actively engaging with EU officials and providing updates on its data security regime and compliance with the Digital Services Act. The company is committed to addressing concerns and ensuring the safety and integrity of its platform.