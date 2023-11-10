TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew: Navigating Publicity and Embracing Visibility on the Platform

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, has quickly risen to prominence in the social media world since assuming his role in May 2021. Leading the popular short-form video platform to surpass one billion users worldwide, Chew’s impact on TikTok’s growth cannot be understated.

One particular event that significantly boosted Chew’s public presence was his testimony in a US Congress hearing regarding TikTok’s relationship with China and the platform’s protections for its youngest users. Despite facing “contentious” and “aggressive” questioning, Chew’s composure and eloquence drew widespread praise online, resulting in a surge of TikTok followers from 19,000 to nearly four million. In response to this unexpected virality, Chew explains, “As a growing company, it is important to be more visible so that people can understand us better – and we can earn the trust we need.”

In line with this newfound visibility, Chew has started using his personal TikTok account, @shou.time, to share content with his expanding audience. From informative videos about product developments at TikTok to lighthearted clips featuring CapCut transitions, Chew aims to engage and connect with users on a personal level. He states, “I try to use the effects we offer in the TikTok library from time to time. You might have seen some of them. There was a ‘green flag’ one and some AI ones. Those are very fun.”

While Chew embraces his role as a public figure for TikTok, he remains protective of his family’s privacy. In an interview, he shares that he and his wife welcomed their third child this year, but prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight. Chew met his wife, Taiwanese-American Vivian Kao, during their time at Harvard Business School and fondly recalls their early days working for start-ups in California.

As Chew continues to divide his time between TikTok’s Los Angeles and Singapore headquarters, he stays grounded in his Singaporean roots. Reflecting on his childhood and education in Singapore, Chew mentions the close friendships he made in school and his experiences during National Service.

Looking back on his journey with TikTok, Chew recalls meeting the founders a decade ago while leading a group of the app’s early investors. He was captivated their vision of recommending content based on users’ genuine interests, and that connection to the platform’s mission has only grown stronger over time.

With Shou Zi Chew at the helm, TikTok is well-positioned to continue its global impact as it brings joy to millions of people worldwide. Chew’s openness and enthusiasm for the platform’s potential make him a valuable leader in the social media landscape.

