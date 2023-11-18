TikTok Works Towards Establishing Trust with European Officials

TikTok is actively engaging with European officials and regulators, stressing its commitment to ensuring the safety of user data within the region. As part of these efforts, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew conducted a series of meetings with key stakeholders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German ministers, and European Union commissioners during his recent visit to Europe.

During these discussions, Chew provided an update on Project Clover, an initiative launched TikTok in May to bolster data protection measures for European users. Project Clover includes the establishment of data centers in Europe, reducing data transfers outside the continent, and limiting employee access to user data. TikTok has already built a data center in Dublin, Ireland, and plans to construct two more in Ireland and Norway.

To further demonstrate its commitment to data security and transparency, TikTok has enlisted the services of cybersecurity firm NCC Group to conduct an independent audit of its data protection initiatives. The findings will be shared with regulators, highlighting the company’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of data privacy.

TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, has been at the forefront of engaging with Western leaders and regulators, serving as the public face of the company. Chew has represented TikTok’s interests in various forums, including testifying before the U.S. Congress in May 2021 to address concerns related to a potential TikTok ban in the United States.

While TikTok continues to work towards establishing trust and safeguarding user data in Europe, it also faces a legal battle concerning its designation as a “gatekeeper” of the digital market under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This designation subjects TikTok to specific regulations aimed at promoting competition and preventing the concentration of power in the digital market.

TikTok is appealing against the “gatekeeper” label as it believes it may impede its business expansion in Europe. The company asserts that compliance with the DMA could hinder its ability to innovate and compete, potentially limiting consumer choice and market growth.

With over 150 million visitors each month and an estimated user base of over 100 million in Western Europe in the coming year, TikTok’s impact and reach in the region continue to grow. By actively engaging with European officials and addressing concerns regarding data security, TikTok aims to build trust and foster a positive environment for its users and stakeholders alike.

