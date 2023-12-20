Philippines Urgently Needs to Investigate TikTok’s Role in National Security

A recent incident in the West Philippine Sea has raised concerns about the role of TikTok, the popular Chinese social media platform, in the country’s national security. An individual, who has been actively engaging in promoting and explaining the nuances of the maritime dispute, noticed that his videos specifically related to the West Philippine Sea were not getting any views on TikTok, despite his previous posts on political issues receiving half a million views.

This discovery led the individual to question whether TikTok was censoring content that was critical of China or posed a threat to the ruling communist party’s interests. With the Chinese app’s reputation for alleged censorship and eavesdropping, this individual even went so far as to use a burner phone and keep it at a distance during sensitive discussions. To further test the alleged censorship, they uploaded unrelated videos on other topics and found that they garnered views almost immediately.

Despite attempts to get a proper explanation from TikTok, the individual has not received any response. This has raised suspicions that they may be either censored on a case-by-case basis or completely shadow banned from the platform. It is imperative for the government to launch a thorough investigation into TikTok’s activities in the country, particularly if it is found to be enabling a hostile foreign power.

The national security interests of the Philippines are at stake, and if TikTok is found to be engaging in activities that pose a threat, appropriate action must be taken. The Philippines owes it to itself and all the patriots working tirelessly for the West Philippine Sea to ensure that their efforts are not undermined or censored a foreign social media platform. A transparent investigation is needed to ascertain TikTok’s role and safeguard the country’s national security.