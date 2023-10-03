Mean Girls Day: Celebrating a Teen Comedy Phenomenon

Every year on October 3rd, fans of the hit 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls come together to celebrate Mean Girls Day. This day holds significance to the film due to a memorable scene in which the main character, Cady Heron, played Lindsay Lohan, informs her crush the date is October 3rd. This movie has gained a cult following over the years, and fans eagerly anticipate opportunities to reminisce and pay homage to their favorite lines and characters.

To mark the occasion, Paramount, the movie studio behind Mean Girls, has taken to TikTok to engage with fans. They have uploaded the entire film in 23 parts on their TikTok page, inviting users to join in the celebration. Paramount is using hashtags such as #meangirlsday and #october3rd to engage with the online community. By sharing this iconic film on a popular social media platform, the studio is ensuring that a new generation of viewers gets to experience the hilarity and wit of Mean Girls.

Mean Girls not only spawned a successful film but also inspired a Broadway musical adaptation Tina Fey. Now, Paramount is gearing up to release a big-screen adaptation of this Tony-nominated show, further establishing Mean Girls as a bona fide franchise. It’s safe to say that this film continues to resonate with audiences, maintaining its relevance and popularity even after years since its original release.

For those who want to immerse themselves in the Mean Girls universe, the film is readily available on various platforms such as YouTube, Paramount+, Amazon, and iTunes. So grab your pink outfits and brush up on your favorite quotes, because Mean Girls Day is here to remind us all of the hilarity and drama of high school life.

