How TikTok is Shaping the Future of the Grammy Awards

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its viral short-form videos, is making a significant impact on the music industry, and its influence is starting to be seen at prestigious events like the Grammy Awards. The recently announced 2024 Grammy nominees have demonstrated TikTok’s power to propel artists and their songs into mainstream success.

One of the notable categories heavily influenced TikTok is Record of the Year. Songs like Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’ and Coi Leray’s ‘Players’ have gained immense popularity through viral trends on TikTok, boosting their chances of winning the prestigious award. Miley Cyrus’ empowering anthem ‘Flowers’ has also caught on, with over 600,000 videos on YouTube Shorts featuring the song as background music.

But TikTok’s impact goes beyond just one category. In the Best New Artist category, social media stars are finding recognition, and TikTok sensation Ice Spice is the frontrunner for the award. His viral tracks on TikTok have garnered him a significant following and catapulted him to Grammy nomination status.

The influence of TikTok can even be felt in the Best Music Video category, where YouTube star-turned-recording artist Troye Sivan has received a nomination for his music video ‘Rush.’ TikTok dancers have embraced the video’s choreography, further amplifying its reach and popularity.

This is not the first time TikTok has made waves at the Grammys. In the 2021 ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo emerged as a rising star, and collaborations like ‘Unholy’ Sam Smith and Kim Petras took home trophies in 2022. The impact of these TikTok-famous tracks was also recognized at the Streamy Awards, where they earned nominations in the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year category.

While it remains to be seen how many TikTok-backed artists will convert their nominations into wins, if TikTok has a big night at the 2024 Grammys, it will solidify its position as a driving force in popular culture. Moreover, TikTok’s influence in the music industry will continue to expand, with its upcoming star-studded In The Mix concert and the potential US launch of TikTok Music.

